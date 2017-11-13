Transcript for Catching up with 2 Hurricane Harvey survivors live on 'GMA'

Hey, George, I'm here with the amazing volunteers and staff from the organization rebuilding together Houston and these guys are in it for the long haul and already finished 25 homes and they are not done. They're going to continue to help hundreds of families get back on their feet here in the city and two months ago, this street was under four feet of water. But today these homeowners like so many, they are Houston strong, picking up the pieces after the storm. Take a look. August 25th, hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas with 130-mile-per-hour winds devastating the city of rockport. The category 4 storm leaving behind an estimated $180 billion in damage as it tore across the lone star state. From port aransas all the way up to Port Arthur. Just breaks my heart. Reporter: My hometown of Houston pummelled with 51 inches of rain. Experts calling it a flood of biblical proportions. But this is also a story of resilience. Women, men, children all facing the worst moments of their lives, but rising up as a community. We are joined by iashia Nelson. Remember iashia Nelson. Please help us. Aisle scared. Reporter: We first met the mother of three live on our air stranded on her roof with her family and 30 others as floodwears rushed around them. We need help. We need help right now. Reporter: Like so many, she was rescued by a complete stranger. This is iashia today working to rebuild her life now settled into a temporary apartment. I always look at the brightest side of things. When something bad happens I always look for the good. Reporter: Still the scars from that morning haunt her and her 4-year-old son. Every time it rain now he look out the window and tell everybody we got to leave. It's going to flood. Reporter: The only thing she could salvage from her old apartment, her bible. It was one of the few things she took with her when she fled hurricane Katrina 12 years ago. You walk into a place with nothing like you got to start all over from scratch. Reporter: Her family's needs like so many others still so great. We really just need clothes and then Christmas is coming up. I'm not a materialistic person so nothing is too small for me. Reporter: It was something I saw firsthand in the days after the storm. Standing in the shell of a house that Mindy Benjamin's family once called home. So this is home. What's left of it. I mean, this is your life. Everything. Literally everything. Reporter: Her son Dominic carrying his 1 and 2-year-old siblings on his shoulders as they waded through rising floodwears. I told them it's going to be okay. That brave mother of four determined to see her family through the storm. I vowed to them we're going to get through this. Whatever it take. Whatever it takes. It's all right, momma. It's going to be okay. We are joined now by Mindy Benjamin and, Mindy, thank you for joining us. Thank you. We saw your son Dominic with his football team and it's great to have you here. You are so strong in the face of everything you went through with hurricane Harvey and how are you and the family doing now? How are the kids. The kids, it's been a struggle. I don't understand the effect it has on the little ones. For sure. And how has it been since we've left and I know you were asking FEMA for help. Did you ever receive it. I did and second third week of October. So it took a while. It took a while. A couple of Ames but it came. Have you had a chance to go back to your old neighborhood and what is like there right now. It's a ghost town. So right now we're in a temporary house. The plan is to go back to that neighborhood but it's a ghost town. So not sure if that's going to be our new Normal, you know, so many of our neighbors aren't there, you know, Dominic's friends aren't there anymore. So a lot of people on the outside looking in, you may see everything is coming back to Normal but there is still a lot of need around here so what do you think you and your neighbors still need. I'd say a lot of our neighbors still need continued help rebuilding their homes. There are so many hopes including ours that still don't have the sheetrock. Still doesn't have the flooring. Affordable housing has been so difficult to come by. At the end of the day what do you want people to know about the city of Houston and the way they've come together to help everyone? That that's just the Houston way. You know, and I'll relate that to the community, the C.E. King community, the outpouring of love and support, I grew up in C.E. King, graduated from C.E. King, third generation and that's just how we do. We come together in times of adversity and showed we're Houston strong. I tell you Houston strong, you put it right. Rebuilding together, these guys are helping so many people here in the community as well. So appreciate it. Mindy, great to see you. Great to see you again. Back to you in the studio. I like that. The Houston way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.