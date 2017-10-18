Transcript for Catching up with Joe Kerry from 'Stranger Things'

We're about to make "Stranger things" super fans happy. I'm a big super fan and you know this guy next to me, Joe Keery from the Netflix hit in combination with T-Mobile. First we got to talk about the show. The show is coming up. You play Steve Harrington on "Stranger things" and we have three super fans dressed up, uh-huh as 11, Dustin and Mike. Four characters. Can you tell us who has a good season and who doesn't? Oh, gosh, it's kind of under lock and key. I can kind of not say anything. You can nod one way or another toward a character that has a good season? I would say maybe in that general direction. Okay, all right. One of them. Gives us a little something. Yes. Well, you're here as part of a big announcement by T-Mobile. All of T-Mobile's one family plans comes with net flick. You cannot only watch "Stranger things" but a lot of shows. We have Sebastian, not really there characters and louwanna. We'll have a little contest. You have to pedal as fast as you can and whoever wins we have a great prize so get them started. Okay, ready, guys. Three, two, one, go. On go, not on one. Three, two, one, go. The lies will light up and whoever flashes first. Oh, no. All right. Who is it? Who is it? Go, go, go, go. Oh, my goodness. Who is going to win. Number two, number two. Come on over, Chelsea. You're the winner. Can you believe it. Chelsea is going home with the tickets to the premiere for "Stranger things" so we are so excited. "Stranger things." Great, T-Mobile, thank you.

