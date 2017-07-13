Transcript for Charlie Gard's parents present new evidence in court

Also, major developments in the fight to save baby Charlie gard, the British infant on life support suffering from a rare genetic condition. His parents are fighting for more treatment options in the United States and James Longman joins us with new details from the court this morning. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, George. It was a dramatic day in court this morning. Charlie's parents storming out after disagreeing with something the judge said. They're meant there to present new evidence that supports their quest to get Charlie over to the U.S. For that experimental treatment so emotions were running high. This morning a statement was read outside court, we are continuing to spend every moment working around the clock to save our dear baby Charlie. We love him more than life itself. If he's still fighting then we're still fighting. Doctors here say keeping him alive just extends his pain. The judge has made it clear that isn't an appeal. He'll be looking for fresh evidence that proves that Charlie can be significantly helped by this treatment. And we understand that video evidence this afternoon will be pretty presented by a professor in the United States. This has attracted international attention. President trump and the pope both tweeting their support. And also a controversial U.S. Pastor has flown in especially pro-life campaigners have been criticized for politicizing this whole issue. Ultimately though this is a legal issue and will need be to decided in the courts. We don't think a judgment will be made until tomorrow. It is such a tough case. Okay, James, thanks very much.

