Transcript for Charlie Murphy dies after battle with leukemia

We're back now with the latest on comedian Charlie Murphy. The older brother of Eddie Murphy passing away after a brave battle with leukemia. Tributes pouring in overnight and over social media and beautiful words from his brother as you can imagine. ABC's Mara schiavocampo has that story for us. Reporter: This morning, tears for a man who made so many laugh. This is my work but it's also my play. See, I'm having fun right now. Reporter: Actor and comedian Charlie Murphy passing away at 57 Wednesday after a battle with leukemia. In a statement, the Murphy family saying there won't be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Murphy made his big screen debut in 1989's "Harlem knights". How are we going to make 50,000. Reporter: Directed by his brother Eddie Murphy who told "Variety" he grew up impersonating his big brother. I've been doing him since I was 2 or 3. Reporter: He would go on to become a star in his own right as part of Chappelle's show on comedy central. You know we're going to call this, the shirts against the blouses. Reporter: Best known for his hilarious true Hollywood stories, sketches about icons like Rick James. Charlie Murphy. ??? Reporter: And prince. In your face, Charlie Murphy. Reporter: Now the father of three is being mourned by fans and fellow comedians. He was the best storyteller I've ever heard. All right. I love you, Charlie. Reporter: Kevin hart posting his stories were legendary and unbelievable and heartfelt. Charlie Murphy posting this final tweet the night before his death. One to sleep on, release the pass to rest as deeply as possible. For "Good morning America," Mara schiavocampo, ABC news, new York. Oh, my godness. Dr. Ashton is here back with us. Just such a talented man, talented family and it is a rare form of cancer, just remind people the type. So leukemia is not actually one type of cancer, but it's a blood cancer and depending on where it starts it affects red blood cell, white blood cell, platelets and occurs in children as well as in adults. There are more than 50,000 cases diagnosed in this country every year. It does slightly affect men more than women. And it can be acute or chronic so a great opportunity for someone so beloved to bring awareness to the condition. The type of treatment. Like any type of cancer. It depends mostly on the stage. When you talk about leukemia you have to factor in the age, their overall general health, what symptoms they're having and with leukemia, sometimes actually patients are just followed with observation, otherwise, chemotherapy, radiation, are some exciting new research showing genetically modified cells can be effective so there's a lot of good research going on in terms of the treatment. This hits a little too close to home for me talking about this but it's good to talk about it so people can be aware and are there anything that people can do to lessen the chances of facing this? It's tricky. If you look at the list of associated risk factors with leukemia it's similar to other types of cancer, genetic factors play a role, smoking, exposure to certain drugs, medication, keep therapeutic agents or other chemicals play a role. Medicine like in life control the things can you control. So living a healthy lifestyle is of course important but does mean if you get leukemia that you did anything wrong. No, no, I'm so tired of doing these stories and people that are losing -- how -- what is it going to take for us to find solutions to this? This is the moonshot, right. So when you talk about cancer it's like saying whether because there's so many different types but leukemia because it affects the young, the old, everyone in between, people like you in our family and people in families watching and certain amazing talents like Murphy so we need to know about it. Thank you for sharing that

