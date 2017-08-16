Charlottesville teachers sing 'Lean on Me' after violence

More than 700 teachers and staff members from Charlottesville City Schools broke into song at a convocation for the new school year days after protests and deadly violence in their city.
0:30 | 08/16/17

Charlottesville teachers sing 'Lean on Me' after violence

