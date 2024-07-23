Yellowstone geyser explosion sends visitors running

No injuries were reported, officials said.

A geyser explosion in Yellowstone National Park sent dozens of visitors running Tuesday morning, officials said.

Videos taken of the event show the dramatic moment, with water and debris raining down over the park's Biscuit Basin thermal area, about two miles from Old Faithful.

A geyser explosion in Yellowstone National Park sends visitors running, on July 23, 2024. Vlada March via Storyful

The geothermal explosion damaged the boardwalk, but did not cause any injuries, officials said.

The Biscuit Basin has been temporarily closed while geologists investigate the event.

A geyser explosion in Yellowstone National Park sends visitors running, on July 23, 2024. Vlada March via Storyful

Hydrothermal explosions are somewhat common in the area, occurring when underground water suddenly turns to steam.

Similar eruptions occurred at Biscuit Basin in 1959, 1991 and 2009.