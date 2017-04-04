Transcript for Charo, Keo Motsepe speak out after 'Dancing With the Stars' elimination

Say it ain't so, Charo. Fan favorite, legendary actress, musician, comedian, Charo sent home last night on "Dancing with the stars." Now she and her partner Keo have flown overnight to be with us this morning. And we welcome them to "Good morning America." Get on out here, guys. Whoo. You just make me want to dance. Hi, Keo. Sit down. There you go. Ola. I am very happy to be here. You have amazing energy. You fly all night long. Oh, yes, how you know that? We have people. Good morning, America. Buenos dias, America. I bet they're very sad to lose you at "Dancing with the stars." You are a bright light. Mucho gracias. Do you want me to speak good English. You do whatever you want? If I talk fast, nobody know what the hell I'm talking about. So -- That's my problem every day. Doesn't seem right, Charo and Keo. This woman who owned Vegas, headlined there so many times to be outed on Vegas night. Sad. Well, I wasn't supposed to be in Las Vegas at the same time when they invite me to do "Dancing with the stars." So I figure it out. I go back, so often let's do "Dancing with the stars." I must say something, okay. "Dancing with the stars" and all the celebrities, "Dancing with the stars," the pro, the dancer, Keo, everybody, the wardrobe, the seamstress, everybody -- Fitz an incredible team. They are the show so we are trying to learn but this is Keo which I'm very proud of, we get together. Keo, you've been on the show a long time. We know Keo here. Keo, have you ever had a partner like Charo? No. I haven't. You know, I haven't. Ho you would you describe the experience? Cuchi cuchi. That's it. That's what I have. That's what I have. I would like to share with you. I got to hear your preshow ritual that you did before. Oh, yeah, oh, yeah. Oh, girl. Let me help you. No, no. I know what the hell I'm doing. In okay. Girl, girl, girl, girl. You go right there. Okay. You want to have a good body. You run, okay. Then -- it will be hanging down to the floor. Then do you that, mirror, mirror on the wall may my maracas, 44, por favor, lift my butt up off the floor. We congratulate Charo and we'll be back. It's 8:27, let's check in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.