She claimed on "Fox & Friends" that the Obama administration made it harder.

Melania Trump speaks out about new doc detailing her move back to White House

Incoming first lady Melania Trump appeared on "Fox & Friends" Monday where she promoted her new documentary, indicating that production crews have started filming her day-to-day with the transition team and how it will show her return to the White House next week.

She said she will spend most of her time in Washington.

"I will be in the White House. And you know when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on January 20, you serve the country," she said.

Asked what is different this time around, Melania Trump talked about being familiar with the process but appeared to take a jab at the Obama administration, claiming it withheld information in 2017.

"I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the process. The first time was challenging. We didn't have much of the information. The information was upheld for us from the previous administration," she said.

She continued, "But this time, I have everything. I have plans I could move in. I already packed, I already selected the, you know, the furniture that needs to go in. So, it's very different."'

ABC News is reaching out to the Obama team for comment.

Melania Trump arrives on New Year's Eve at his Mar-A-Lago Club on December 31, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

She also indicated that she would continue and expand her "Be Best" initiative, which focused on well-being for youth and advocated against cyberbullying.

"I will continue with Be Best, and also I will expand Be Best," she said.

"I started the first in the first administration. I didn't have much support from anyone. I invited all of the streaming platforms to the White House. I had the roundtable, and I didn't have much support from them. And imagine what we could do in those years if they would rally behind me and teach the children what to do to protect them about social media and their mental health."

Her apparent dig at streaming platforms is notable considering her documentary will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Also, on the campaign trail, Barron Trump played a significant role in bringing podcasters to his father to help secure the youth vote.

Asked if her son will have a room in the White House residence, she said she thinks he'll visit.

"I think he will come and visit. Yes, he will bring his friends," she said.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 8, 2025. Ting Shen/AFP via Getty Images

As she has done before, she indicated that her voice would not be lost in the mix, detailing that she has previously given her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, advice.

"I gave him my advice, and sometimes he listens. Sometimes he doesn't and that's okay," she said.

Asked if she's different from eight years ago, she said she's always been herself, but she didn't feel accepted the first time around.

"I feel I was always me the first time as well. I just feel that people didn't accept me. Maybe they didn't understand me the way. Maybe they do now. And I didn't have much support," she said.

She continued, stressing her independence, "Maybe some people they see me as just the wife of the president, but I am standing on my own two feet. Independent. I have my own thoughts. I have my own yes and no. I don't always agree with what my husband is saying or doing, and that's okay."

Melania Trump's views became noteworthy on the campaign trail when she expressed her support for abortion rights without government interference in the eleventh hour, breaking from her husband's position that it was up to individual states to decide.