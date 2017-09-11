Transcript for April the giraffe might be pregnant again

And we also have a very special guest we're about to talk to. Isn't that right, George? I think we're going to see her. Remember April the giraffe? Yes. Yeah, we all watched it. There they are. Remember, we all watched it for so long. That's her little boy. 65 days on YouTube. That's right. Everywhere and we're going to meet her now along -- she's in harpersville, New York, with the park owner Jordan patch. Hey, Jordan, good to see you again. How are they doing? Well. Good morning. We're doing great. Very good. So thajiri is pretty tall. He was born at 5'9" and we're already approaching about 10 feet in height. Wow. So, Jordan, has anything surprised thaw that's happened in the last 6 1/2 months. Absolutely, the fact that everything has gone so smooth has been a surprise. From the hundreds of thousands of visitors we've seen and even just his progress in growth has been remarkably easy and textbook which is a blessing. How involved has April been? Her little baby boy? Well, she's been an amazing mother. She's obviously very in tune to him and protective and allowing him to take on that independent trait that comes from his father. How soon, Jordan, are we from hearing about another pregnancy? I feel like we just got this one over with so let's give it a break but I have to ask. Well, I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy. Wow! I think you just did. I think you just did. So, Jordan, with that being said, if it is going to happen, will we be able to see it online? Are we ready for another giraffe, world? You tell me. Yes. Why not. Yeah, all right. Ah. Jordan, seems like every time we do one of these live shots with you, they're always hungry. You're always like feeding them. They always have that appetite? Robin, conveniently it's always breakfast time when we're on air. Tajiri is a little shy. Look. They're very curious animals so I don't know if you've seen this. Everything else so he's not making it easy this morning. That's a good boy. The breakfast of champions. Beautiful. Jordan, you're always so good to us. Yes. Thank you. Thank you, thank you, guys.

