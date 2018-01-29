Transcript for Chef Seamus Mullen shares simple food swaps for healthier meals

mullen. The owner of two award-winning restaurants in New York City. A life-altering diagnosis forced him to focus on healthier meals. He's here. Stronger than every. Better than ever. The food tastes as good as ever. Part of his new cookbook, "Real food heals." Thank you for coming in. Thank you for having me. Rheumatoid ar this. You were diagnosed ten years ago. I was really, really sick. I was overweight. I had to make a change. It forced you to make a change. You changed the way you cooked in the restaurants. For me, I was lucky to work with a doctor that helped me recalibrate. I have to do more than what I'm doing at home. I have to take to it the restaurant. And anyone else I'm cook for. We made simple changes. Didn't want to offend regulars. We made chajs like reducing the amount of carbohydrates. Refined sugar in the restaurant. And really trying to recalibrate the dish sohere's just as many vegetables as meat. Is there you talk about the power of food as healing and medicine in a lot of ways. Not only you are what you eat. You are what you ate. Making sure you're eating really good quality ingredients. Healthy fats. Healthy proteins. We'll show food swaps. We have our problems. The good old bagel. Row rib that thing? And cream cheese. I'm afraid to spin it. Looks like a 7-year-old made it in shop class. You have the bagel. This is the swap you came up with. Why not have some salad for breakfast? You know, so, typically, I used to have a low-fat latte with low-fat cream cheese on a bagel. The latte has more sugar than a full-fat latte. I blew up with carbs. An hour later, I would be hungry again. Rath E than doing that, I go for more vegetables. Healthy fats. The healthy proteins. It looks more filling. And tasty. One of the hardest parts of the day is sacks in. We all like sacks in. We have potato chips. The crunch is part of it. We got the crunch. The crunch is something we all react to. I wanted to replace it with something equally krumpcrunchy. This is a hummus made with carrot and turmeric. It's a root with a compound that is a natural anti-inflammatory. Tons of flavor. I have never heard an aud Jones excited about turmeric. Whoa, turmeric! A lot of people have to that V their pasta. What do you have to substitute for that? We have vegetables going on here. Good things. All that carbs is going to keep you up. It will be intampa toir. Here we have spaghetti squash. The same texture. I've added in beef as well. Some of you notice more vegetables than meet going on. We've replaced the carbs with something with the same texture. On top of this, working out is a big thing. You do something called no gym January. The idea is, you don't need to go to the gym to exercise. You just need to move a little bit. You can do exercises at home. Body weight squats. Mobility work. Jump squats and lunges will do a lot to get Yu moving the. I wish I knew that before the end of January. I know, right? Now get back in the gym. We're ready to go. Thank you so much, man. This is really a great information for everybody. Real food heals. It's out now and you can get these recipes on our website. Check that out as well. Seamus mullen, everybody.

