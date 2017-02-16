Transcript for Chef Timon Balloo shares sizzling supper recipes live on 'GMA'

It smells so good thanks to Timon balloo. The executive chef and creator of Las Vegas' hot spot called sugarcane, great dishes you can translate for your dinner, which we love. Timon, spokesperson for las Vegas. Yes. Correct? Tell us about your new restaurant, sugarcane. Well, we're in the venetian plaza hotel. I speak globally inspired small plates. A lot of flavor. Fun time. So you can try a bunch of different things. I don't like to commit to the one thing. Small plate kind of gal. You also have a big event coming up. Everybody, you might want to know about it. Vegas uncorked and four-day wine and food extravaganza. Sign us up. When does that happen. It'll be a great time. A lot of fun, great food, great chef, happening during April 27th through 30th. Dom out if you're in the area, it's going to be awesome time. You know what they say about Vegas. So what are we making for our dinner tonight? We're doing soy marinated chicken thighs and what we have here is a little bit of soy sauce, a little bit of sesame oil, a little bit of honey, garlic shallot, ginger. Marinate for two hours. That's a good amount of time. You see they get so dark and Golan. Why do you like the thigh? Sk skinless. It's beautiful. Just so juicy, stays moist and I like to leave a little bit of the skin on. Adds a little fat and flavor. If you want to take it off later you can. Asparagus done on a skillet. Is this just slathered with olive oil. Goes with great things. Asparagus, potato, a little olive oil, sesame. We'll let the audience enjoy and you can get the rest of it on our website. Check out Vegas. Who wants to eat?

