Transcript for Chelsea Kane dishes on 'Baby Daddy' live on 'GMA'

star Chelsea Kane which had its season six premiere. Big welcome. Now, congratulations on season six. You guys also won favorite cable TV comedy at the people's choice awards. We did. Thank you, guys. Did you know what a success this show was going to be when you first started. I can't believe it. I mean it's five year have joust blown by and hit our 100th episode at the end of our season six and I could have asked to be on this with better people. Sea now your character is pregnant. How is that going to change the dynamic of the she's. Well, big time. There are a lot of raging hormones. My baby daddy is played by Derek feeler and he's 6'6" so we kind of wanted to play up that this is a big baby. So we bought a prosthetic for twins and by the end of it I was carrying over 15 pounds worth of baby belly. Did you find yourself walking differently. I once had to sport that for an experiment and I literally became pregnant. It was hard to get up. Yes. It was great. I mean I took advantage of craft service for the first time ever. Had dinner before the show. I was like I will have two pieces of pie. You want to get into that character. Absolutely. Eating for two. You mentioned the 100th episode. You did something as a group to celebrate. We did. We got tattoos and my mom is in the back and I'm sure she wasn't too thrilled about that one. Where did you get -- did everyone get them -- Everyone got them someplace different and we all got the safety pin in our logo. Mine is on my hip. I'd show you but that would be a very different show. We have the after hours show for that was that your first tattoo. It was and I was pretty freaked out. Todd has a bunch of tattoos even our show runner, our boss got one so everybody was pretty comfortable but I was one of the last ones to go and had a couple of drinks. You didn't want to watch them getting it in advance. It's beautiful and, you know, I would do anything for that group. Congratulations on the fake baby and season 6. You can see a new episode of "Baby daddy" tonight on freeform at 8:30 eastern and we'll be

