GOP senators have voiced growing concern over Trump's pick to head the Pentagon.

Pete Hegseth says he will not 'back down' as scrutiny grows over misconduct allegations

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, said on Wednesday he will not "back down" after new misconduct allegations have caused growing concern among Republican lawmakers.

"I’m doing this for the warfighters, not the warmongers. The Left is afraid of disrupters and change agents. They are afraid of @realDonaldTrump -- and me. So they smear w/ fake, anonymous sources & BS stories. They don’t want truth. Our warriors never back down, & neither will I," Hegseth wrote on X.

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be defense secretary, is joined by his wife Jennifer Rauchet, left, as they arrive at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

His comments come as a number of senators have privately signaled that they are not inclined to vote to confirm Hegseth as Trump's next defense secretary, leading Trump's advisers to begin discussing who may be a viable replacement, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Sources tell ABC News that at least six senators have privately indicated that they don't intend to vote for Hegseth amid the growing allegations, including about his mistreatment of women.

Multiple sources also tell ABC News that Trump and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about the job Tuesday and DeSantis expressed interest in it.

Hegseth is expected to be back on Capitol Hill Wednesday for meetings with more senators.