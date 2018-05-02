Transcript for 'The Chew' co-host Carla Hall shares 3 breakfast recipes to start your morning

"The chew's" Carla hall. Thank you for coming in. You're so welcome. You're so welcome. She's here with our sponsor, Quaker oats, to bring you simple, balanced meals to start your day off right. Let's talk super bowl. You were cooking. I was cooking. It wasn't balanced. I had hot dogs. I had to have a game day hot dog. I was at home. I didn't go to a party. I had chili. I had spicy onions. I made a Ruben pull-apart. A Ruben pull-apart? Yes. It had sauerkraut and Swiss cheese and homemade tressing. Today the reset. Let's go Quaker oats. Time to reset. Let me tell you. I love my oats. I'm all about the oats. I mean, you know, and soy try to figure out how do I get the fiber in. Oats are a whole grain. So, I'm going to do, a smoothie. Right in there? Exactly. Oats. Cinnamon. Almond milk. Dairy free. Bananas. And blueberries. And some blueberries. We have that -- oh, you go ah! And then -- That was a lot, Tom. What we put in there. We had some peanut powder. If you're not allergic, add it. A little filling. But also, you know, it tastes like a pb and J. Yum. You have it. Let us know what you think. Cheers, my friend. That's one. And a wrap. Isn't that good? It's really good. It's fantastic. We have a wrap. The thing is again, whole grains. Yep. And you have egg whites. This is a trick. You make egg whites, you want to make them on low temperature so they don't get ribberry. So you can have a sheet pan. Put oil on it. Put your egg whites on there. And do it in the oeser oven? Yeah. Exactly. Put them here like this. We have some spinach with a little bit of garlic. A little saute real quick. And you can do egg whites while you're doing this. I'm going to be doing this. You wrap it like this. What's up? How easy is hat? And here you have this wrap. And again, I mean, you really want to have a healthy lifestyle. And that's about your checkups. A little bit of -- exercise. You know, just get it in there. All about balance. Hot dog last night. Egg wraps and oats today. Carla hall, see you on "The chew." As we know. You're going to see me eating, too. We can see you chewing right now. You can get these respiece on our website. And watch "The chew" week days at 1:00 P.M. Eastern. So sorry. Right here on ABC.

