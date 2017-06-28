Transcript for 5 children sickened by 'cloud of chlorine gas' at pool

We're back with that alert about swimming pools and chlorine dangers after five children were rushed to the hospital in Florida on Monday. ABC's gio Benitez can at a pool in New York City with an important warning. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Hey, robin. Good morning. No doubt a scary situation in Florida. This after another chlorine emergency in Indiana just last week so this morning we ask, what went wrong? It's the troubling new headline out of Florida, five children rushed to the hospital after apparently coming face-to-face- with chlorine gas Monday night during their swim Leon. The children suffering respiratory burns, stomach irritation and vomiting in what pool operators are calling a freak accident. Here's what officials believe happened. The water pump stopped circulating water. Chlorine built up in the pipe and when it started working again, it released that chemical buildup as a small cloud of chlorine gas right into the water. Then evaporating into the air. The kids breathing that in. The Tampa pool operators tell ABC news, we've trained hundreds of kids for water safety and our concern is about everyone's safety. We believe that it was a malfunction. All this coming days after another incident in Indiana. A dozen other kids were injured at the seven seas water parks with chemical burns. Stacey says her daughter was playing in the water park when the pain started. I pulled my daughter out of the pool and as soon as I did she started screaming. Then I realized something was wrong like she was in pain. Reporter: Her skin visibly burned. These are some of the images shared by her mom. Officials believe these burns were caused by a dangerously high level of chlorine in the water. The CDC says pool chemical injuries make up almost 5,000 hospital E.R. Visits each year, nearly half of the patients under 18. The seven-peaks waterpark telling ab news we get the incident that occurred. The accident was the result of a non-functioning automatic chlorine feeder and the park will remain closed until a thorough inspection has been completed. All right, so what should you do if you're at a public pool? Well, there's a couple of questions you could ask. One, how often is the equipment inspected? That should happen every week and ask how often is the water, ph, the chlorine tested. That should happen every hour if you're at a personal pool once a week is fine. What if the water hasn't been tested, gio. Reporter: Well, actually you could bring your own kit. It costs about 10 buck, strips so we'll do it with this pool and just going to dip it in and immediately we see those colors match up, it shows this pool is safe, robin. That's a worthy investment right there. Okay, gio, thanks so much. Coming up on our big board,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.