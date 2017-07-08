Transcript for Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce their separation

that Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are splitting after about eight years of marriage and ABC's Diane Macedo has the details. Sorry for that introduction, Diane. Reporter: Heavy downer following Adrienne now. How am I supposed to follow that up? Unfortunately sad news this morning. Hollywood relationships are notorious for being short but to many Chris Pratt and Anna Faris seemed different. They were gushing about each other when he got his star on the walk of fame. They tried hard but they're splitting up. They appeared to have one of Hollywood's most enduring relationships, the but this morning Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are legally separating after eight years of marriage. Pratt made the announcement on his Facebook page writing Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time and we're really disappointed. The couple has a 4-year-old son jack. They first met on the set of the 2007 movie "Take me home tonight". Doesn't exactly take a rocket surgeon to figure that out. Reporter: Faris was starring in "The hot chick" and "House bunny". One of the many things that bonded us, our collection. We're both from Washington state. We both are clowns and, you know, had similar -- have similar careers in Hollywood. Reporter: In recent years Pratt transformed himself from a self-deprecating sitcom star on "Parks and recreation" to one of the biggest action heroes in the world starring in films like "Jurassic world" and "Guardians of the galaxy." He shared this snap with the caption, I love you. In 2016 Faris spoke about the challenges the family faced with their busy careers telling a podcast I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris. But having said that, of course, in this crazy world where he's off doing movies and I'm in L.A. Raising our child, of course, I'm going to feel vulnerable like any Normal human would. Overnight she tweeted, we still love each other and will always cherish our time together. And the most important person affected by this whole thing is jack, their son. To that both Chris and Anna tweeted, our son has two parents who love him very much and, of course, they say that they will continue to have the deepest respect for one another. But every now and then you get that Hollywood couple that really hits people and it just comes as such a shock. You heard the reaction from our audience when they heard that. A couple -- we root for every couple but that one -- You thought they would make it. He got his star on the walk of fame in April and among other things she said, you know, we're so lucky to have this Hollywood life but even if we didn't we would be happy together off in the woods and it just seemed as such an endearing thing to say about one another and his you hard to hear it sounds like they're not going to make it. We wish them all the best, Diane, thank you.

