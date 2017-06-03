Transcript for Chrissy Teigen opens up about postpartum depression

Turning now to Chrissy Teigen who is opening up for the first time about her private health battle revealing exclusively in the new issue of "Glamour" she struggled with postpartum depression and Diane Macedo has more. Good morning to you, Diane. Lara, good morning. Chrissy Teigen says she was convinced this could never happen to her. And an paper her life seems pretty perfect but now she's pulling back the curtain on scarily dark days and that postpartum depression does not discriminate. Half of one of Hollywood's most glamorous couples seen on a date night at the oscars with husband John legend doing her best to stay up late. Open up. There you go. Reporter: That's especially challenging since becoming a mom to her beautiful daughter Luna but now Chrissy Teigen is opening up to "Glamour" magazine about her secret struggle with postpartum depression saying I didn't think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need but postpartum does not discriminate. None of us would have guessed this watching the beautiful, perfect lively life that she has on Instagram but this was her reality. Reporter: The 31-year-old model is not alone. According to the CDC about one in nine women experience postpartum depression. Chrissy says she was tired of being in pain. She lost her appetite. Couldn't sleep. Couldn't leave the house, was always upset and was unable to enjoy life. Chrissy knows what a perfect life she appears to have on Instagram. She also knows that she's privileged. For her to come out and say this has been hard for me, she had a hard time with that. Reporter: Tegan now wants to spread the message that postpartum depression is nothing to be ashamed of writing I'm speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don't want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone. How do you address the guilt factor? Women need to let that misconception go because, look, you would get help for any other medical problem, right? Postpartum depression is a medical problem and should be treated like one she is still experiencing some symptoms but says she's starting to fee better after finally getting the help she needs. Writing, more than anything I want to have enough energy for Luna. As she gets older she's becoming more and more fun. Her eyes are getting so wide and I want to be there for those wide eyes. And Chrissy says despite her struggles she still reflects on how lucky she truly is. She still helps to give Luna a few siblings saying even postpartum depression hasn't changed that. Thank you very much. Appreciate her speaking out. Our chief health and medical editor Dr. Richard Besser is with us now and want to talk about just that, how important is it for someone as high profile as Chrissy Teigen to come out and say, hey, I'm with you? It's a really big deal. When you think about mental health and mental illness, there's so much stigma involved that people don't want to talk about it. They feel bad that it's something that they're suffering so when someone famous talks about it -- Seemingly always perfection. Life looks perfect. It gives permission for others to say, wow, I may have this too. Opens up a dying lo. I know when I had my first child, nobody was talking about it. This was 15 years ago, it just wasn't as comfortable to talk about and I didn't know why was I crying every day for three weeks. This should be the most joyful time and now it's okay to say, hey, we're in this together and there is a reason and there's also a physical side of it as well which I was surprised to learn about. She described all of these physical symptom, the headaches, body aches, with all types of depression, that's pretty common. Many will experience physical symptoms and some people, that's what gets them in to see the doctor. They think that they feel down and hopeless because of the physical, they'll come in for the physical and a doctor who is with it will do screening and see actually you have some depression going on. How do they do that. There are a couple of questions that doctors should always ask their patients, whether they're coming in for a physical or anything else, the first one is in the past month how often have you felt sad and hopeless? All right. Then the second one is in the past month how often have you had no interest in things that you used to bring you pleasure? Those are the great screening questions and you ask yourself and ask those around you, and if it's very frequently for those, that could be a sign that you have something going on. I think a lot of women would say I'm just exhausted. This is not -- I'll blow it off. Not about me and put themselves last. That's right. That's right. When you think about the time of childbirth. Everyone has this fancy it's going to be the most wonderful thing. As a pediatrician you see this. But early on, 80% of women will have what's called the baby blues where they're feeling down and overwhelmed but here we're talking about something much more extensive. If you have these symptoms, this hopelessness, you have 0 get seen and get evaluated. I want to go back to the baby blues. What's the difference if you can tell our audience difference between baby blues and postpartum depression? Baby blues will start early on. Okay. And the depression will go much, much longer. If you see it take some action. As always, Dr. B., we thank you. April issue of "Glamour" is out nationwide on March 14th.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.