-
Now Playing: 'After The View': March 3, 2016
-
Now Playing: Bobby Brown Opens Up to Robin Roberts About Whitney Houston and Their Daughter's Death
-
Now Playing: Meet the finalists for the 1st Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition open casting call
-
Now Playing: Christina Aguilera to honor Whitney Houston at 2017 American Music Awards
-
Now Playing: Tracey Ullman sings her '80s hit 'They Don't Know'
-
Now Playing: Jeremy Piven 'unequivocally' denies 'appalling' groping allegations
-
Now Playing: Clive Davis on discovering 'stunning' Whitney Houston
-
Now Playing: Tracey Ullman on 'The Simpsons' and the best thing she ever did on TV
-
Now Playing: Wendy Williams faints on live TV after overheating
-
Now Playing: Dodgers, Astros head to Game 7 of World Series
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Millie Bobby Brown didn't know what a record player was before 'Stranger Things'
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old poses for terrifying Pennywise photos for Halloween
-
Now Playing: Kevin Spacey will not receive international Emmy amid allegation of sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: Wendy Williams faints on live TV after overheating
-
Now Playing: Dog mops up Halloween parade competition with amazing costume
-
Now Playing: Pregnant Princess Kate hits the tennis court with kids
-
Now Playing: Wyclef Jean rocks out to his hit song 'Gone Till November'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Wyclef Jean live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Wyclef Jean gives a special performance of 'What Happened to Love' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Vin Diesel gives tips on how to channel your inner Groot for Halloween