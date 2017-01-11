Transcript for Christina Aguilera to honor Whitney Houston at 2017 American Music Awards

This is going to be the shortest "Pop news" ever. With great reason. We love our crew. Starting with Christina Aguilera who will show Whitney Houston the greatest love when she honors her at the music awards. She will perform a 25th anniversary tribute. Cannot believe it's been 25 years since "The bodyguard" came out. Refresh yourself if you haven't seen it singing the songs from that soundtrack that launched her into super stardom. Aguilera saying to be honoring her is a blessing. I'm so grateful to celebrate the spirit of her songs and Clive Davis, everyone, the legendary super producer who discovered her will be with us later in the hour and we'll hear more about his connection with Whitney Houston and you can catch Aguilera's performance at the 2017 ama awards November 19th, 8:00 P.M. Right here on ABC. Guy, I'm going to save the other two stories for tomorrow. Okay. And just say we're looking forward to the amas, Aguilera and Clive Davis being right here in moments. And looking forward to "Pop news" tomorrow. Yeah, more.

