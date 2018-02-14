Transcript for 1 climber dead, 6 others rescued after 17 hours

Sobering day on capitol hill. Now to those rescues in Oregon. First responders racing against time in dangerous conditions to save climbers stuck on mt. Hood. ABC's kayna Whitworth has the latest. Good morning, kayna. Ter: Hey, Michael, good morning. So there were seven climbers in two separate groups in desperate need of help atop Oregon's highest peak and with this weather moving in, all this wind and snow it was a race against time. The original call came from from a group of four after a climber they were with fell 750 feet. The Oregon National Guard sent up a black hawk helicopter while fellow climbers performed chest compressions on him. Sadly he died after being air life lifted to the hospital. Meanwhile there were another group of climbers stranded. More than 40 ascended and this snowcat brought down two of the climbers off the mountain. Another one had to be brought down in a sled after some 17 hours on that mountain. It was just a terrible and deadly day, Michael. All right, thank you so much, kayna.

