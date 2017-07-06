Transcript for Clooney family welcomes twins Ella and Alexander

happy new family, George and Amal Clooney becoming first time parent, welcoming twins, Ella and Alexander. ABC's Diane Macedo is here with all the details. Good morning, Diane. Good morning to you, so just in time for father's day, George Clooney is now a dad. And we're told that Amal and the babies are doing great. But getting a lot of attention not only because of the news but the hilarious way they announced it. Hollywood's one-time most eligible bachelor is now a first-time father at 56. George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twins daughter Ella and son Alexander Tuesday morning in the uk. The proud parents say in a statement, Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days. It is classic George Clooney to have wit and a sense of humor about life. Reporter: Clooney tied the knot with Amal in 2014 at 53 and has admitted that being a first-time dad later in life has made him the butt of his friends' jokes. A table of eight guys and all their kids are away in college and we're sitting there and they're all being supportive, you know, it's going to be fine, you'll be great. You'll love it then it got quiet and all just started making baby crying. And the whole table just busted up laughing. Reporter: His friend Matt Damon talking about George and fatherhood. He said, well, you have, you know, four and I said, yeah, but not at once. One at a time. I don't know how anybody does twins. Reporter: Clooney has been very vocal about his excitement. We're really happy and excited and it's going to be an adventure. Reporter: The best wishes are pouring in from so many including Ellen who says from now on she's calling them ocean's four. And Clooney's business partner rande Gerber who showed off a special delivery for the new dad. Diapers and tequila. Gerber and his wife Cindy Crawford celebrated early pictured on mother's day with the caption, here's to moms and moms-to-be. As for the happy family's few Tur he has spoken out. The couple known for their humanitarian work around the world are likely giving up life on the edge with Clooney telling Paris match we decided to be more responsible to avoid danger. I won't go to South Sudan or Congo anymore. Amal won't go to Iraq and avoid places where she knows she's not welcome in it will change a lot of things but that's okay. That's life and that's the way it's supposed to be. Reporter: These kids will clearly not be short on people who love them. Amal's mother apparently is already buying them presents. Here's a photo of her shopping. We're told she picked up two sleep suits for the twins and two things any new parent can be grateful for. Any help from grandma. Anything that will help the babies sleep. And the parents sleep too. So we withat's what the tequila is for. Thank you so much for that. Coming up, at the popular

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.