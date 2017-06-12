Transcript for College student raises money for $220K donation after viral tweet

We are back now with our big board and the college student whose tweet to raise money for something very close to your heart, Michael, St. Jude children's hospital went a little too viral, maybe. Landing her with a goal much higher than she expected. But she's coming through. She's coming through. Danny Messina is her name and promised 25 cents for every fair her tweet got and 50 cents for every retweet. The problem, she didn't expect to get 472,000 favorites and 203,000 retweets added up to a whopping $220,000. Well, now she's joining us from Washington state university where she's a student to reveal how she is vying to pull it off, good morning to you, Danni. Good morning, how are you guys? We're doing great. First of all I want to thank you. What you're doing is really amazing for St. Jude but when your tweet went viral and found out it came up to $220,000, what did you do? What went through your mind? You know, I kind of -- I drew blank. I really had no idea what to expect and at the time I had 600 followers so I'm like, okay, that's basically impossible. And then I'm like, okay, this is the time. This is the time to make a change. And I mean, I was still completely in shock but that's where I start the go fund me and where we started this as a team effort and so the go fund me has now reached a little bit over $86,000. Wow. And in total we're about $174,000 for St. Jude. Oh, my goodness. That's wonderful. That's just a portion of what you're doing for fund-raising, kmart has made it Danni Messina day to help raise money. Tell us about that. Yeah. Yes, so I got this call on Friday morning and they go, hey, like we have a proposition for you. And I'm like, all right. Shoot at me and so they were like, hey, let's do Danni Messina day. It turned out to be last Saturday was Danni Messina day at kmart nationally. You had the opportunity to donate to St. Jude a partnership this he taken place in and they raised a little bit over $86,000 that day nationally and so all of that money is going to be donated to St. Jude in my name to help me out with this campaign to reach that goal of just around $220,000. You're going to get there. Thank you for the work you're doing for St. Jude which I love. Robin said it best. Every day should be Danni Messina day. You donated a thousand dollars of your own money. We know you're a college student. We have your go fund me page up on the screen and hope you get $220,000 or more. That would be great if thank you so much. All right. Love the Christmas tree behind you. Have a wonderful, wonderful holiday season. Merry Christmas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.