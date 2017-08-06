Transcript for Comey's testimony expected to shut down Capitol Hill

George, James Comey is not the only one the world will be watching closely this morning. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle reacting to Comey's testimony and preparing to ask those high stakes questions. Let's go straight to our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce in the committee hearing room on capitol hill for more on that. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. Comey has yet to even be sworn in here but already his testimony has rocked capitol hill and sparked some key new questions. Democrats are describing Comey's account as devastating and shocking. Even some Republican leaders agree that it is inappropriate for the president to try and demand loyalty of his FBI director, but now they want to know more about these interactions. That's exactly what this hearing here today is all about. Lawmakers here are going to be trying to drill into these interactions to try and glean the president's tone and intent as they try to get to the bottom of those big key questions. Why was Comey fired? Was it because he didn't meet the president's demands, were other intelligence officials pressured to intervene, and was the president trying to obstruct the FBI's investigation. Amy, just take a listen to how the top Democrat over in the house investigation explained the stakes here today. Obstruction of justice is certainly one possibility. This would be shocking and scandalous under the best of circumstances and we can't allow ourselves to become inured to, well, this is just how this president does business. That's not okay. Mary, speaking to that, Comey is not going to be the only one under the microscope today. A lot of eyes will be on lawmakers who will be grilling him. Who are the ones to watch? Reporter: Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the committee is likely to try and drill into especially why Comey was fired, whether these conversations he had with the president led to that abrupt exit. Also come a la Maris, the freshman Democrat from California, a former prosecutor. He's been making her mark as one of the touchest questi toughest questioners. John Brennan, Roy blunt, they are likely to poke holes into Comey's testimony and they'll give you a good look at the capitol. Finally, John McCain will be here asking questions. He has not shied away from being tough on Mr. Comey and tough on the president. Thanks very much. More from our chief legal analyst Dan Abrams and our chief

