Transcript for Companies keeping Super Bowl ads a secret this year

On this morning's big board. Super bowl ads. Companies have become more secretive about their plans. We have gotten used to seeing teasers. Sometimes everyone the entire ad. T.J. Holmes is here. Do you like to see them ahead of time? Yeah. You do? They're taking a different approach. Last year, 49 super bowl ads. 36 of them released in full before the game. So we have gotten used to that. But this year, where we used to see them a couple of weeks before the game we have seen none. We have only seen two companies put out teasers. Pepsi did one with Cindy Crawford. Remember the 1992 ad. Is there she hasn't changed, which is also upsetting. It's not upsetting, sit? Not all of us age that well. Okay, she's aging well. The other is M & Ms. Teasing that they'll have the ad. This is different from what we have seen. They're worried about ad fatigue? And anticipation. You -- you put $5 million into the ad. Then when the ad comes on during the game, everybody takes a bathroom break because they've seen it already. So you're missing out on the social engagement of 100 million-plus people. The other problem is backlash. Some companieses put them out early. Remember, the buzz wider ad from last year. People were wait, what do you mean? This all-American beer was started by a German immigrant? I liked that ad. Plate call stance. A wonderful ad. But a backlash. You don't want that either. You mentioned $5 million for a 30-second spot? Yes, but you get all those eyeballs. Which is great. But the other problem is sometimes you don't need to spend that money. 2013 oreo ad. Do you remember that? Of course not. If I say 2013 oreo tweet about the lights going out, you remember that. They sent out a tweet that won the night and didn't cost them a dime. Companies are saying, maybe we don't need to spend the $5 million. Thank you, T. Jchlt. See you at the game, guys. You going to bring an's advertiser to the game? That's what I'm interested in. Food. Always food with Paula. What you should do when the

