Computer glitch strands thousands of BA passengers

The airline says a power outage caused the tech problem which led to massive delays and over 800 canceled flights.
2:52 | 05/28/17

Transcript for Computer glitch strands thousands of BA passengers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

