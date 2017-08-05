Transcript for Congress takes on health care, Russian investigation

Let's talk about this more with Jon Karl and, John avlon, editor in chief of "The daily beast" John, let me begin with you. You got something going on in the white house. White house officials trying to really get some distance from Flynn, of course, fired. The president still defends him in some respects. Reporter: The president has said Flynn was a victim of a witchhunt and yet he was fired because he misled the vice president and the significance of the Sally Yates testimony is she is expected to make it clear that she warned the white house well in advance that Flynn was not being truthful. It was only after those reports became public in the press that the president actually acted to fire him but the sense is the president is still upset at the way Flynn -- with the way Flynn has been vilified. Let's talk about health care. John avlon here. You heard reince Priebus says this is going to be a big win for Republicans but Democrats licking their chops politically after the passage of this bill and if history is any guide, jem after a vote like this the party who takes it loses seats next time. That is absolutely right. When a party is unified and controls the midtermion it's been a shellacking for him especially when there's a vote on these issues. Democrats may be getting a little out over their skis. It is unpopular and they were focused on passing anything at almost any cost. Now the senate will take over and presumably temper some of the most polarizing as peckeds. If the Republicans in districts that Hillary Clinton won will have a walking dead sign on them. No question. But if the senate can pass something less polarizing, still a long way till 2018. Jon Karl, that is I big if right now. Susan Collins told me yesterday they'll take a fresh tart in the senate. Talk about how the white house is going to get in the middle of this and had a touch and go relationship with the house. Reporter: Well, the senate, if you talk to the senate about this, you heard it from Susan Collins and also heard from Mitch Mcconnell they intend to start over, write their own health care bill and talk to senior white house officials about this, they look at this as the senate basically tweaking what the house passed making some minor adjustments and then passing, look, this is the beginning of the process. It is going to be extremely difficult to pass anything in the senate. I count about a dozen Republican senators that have specific concerns about what the house did and even if they pass it in the senate it has to pass again in the house which passed it with only one vote to spare. Hard to see how they thread that needle. It's going to be tight and the senators to watch, murkowski, heller, Collins, folks from states that are not predisposed to back and ideological bill from the house freedom caucus. Thanks very much. Over to Michael. Thank you, George.

