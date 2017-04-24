Transcript for Congress, White House tries to strike budget deal as government shutdown looms

Now to the showdown over a possible government shutdown. The Republicans trying to strike a deal before Friday's deadline. Mary Bruce is on capitol hill for us, has all the details. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. If congress can't strike a deal by midnight Friday, the president could be celebrating his 100th day with a government shutdown. The white house is hoping to avoid that but the president is also driving a hard bargain, insisting on money to fund his border wall. That of course is a nonstarter for Democrats. Now, despite the vast differences between the two parties, both say a shutdown is unlikely this week. Instead, you're more likely to see a short-term spending bill that will give them more time to negotiate. It's expected that the president will also try to revive health care reform. Is that going to happen this very busy week? Reporter: The white house is now making another push to try and get another deal on health care and notch a key victory for the president. There is a compromise that's in the works but it's unclear if it has enough support to avoid those pit falls of the first failed attempt, but the house speaker, Paul Ryan, has made clear unless a bill has enough support to pass, there will be no vote.

