Transcript for Congressional investigators subpoena Steve Bannon

But now to the latest on the Russia investigation. The president's former chief strategist Steve Bannon facing two new subpoenas after spending ten hours on the hot seat on Tuesday. Angering lawmakers by refusing to answer many of their questions. Our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more there in Washington for us. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Robin, good morning. The stakes are rising for Bannon as he's called to testify before the special counsel's grand jury investigating Russia. If he does he would likely be the senior most white house official to do so. Bannon could be before the grand jury within days. Sources suggesting that the special counsel's interest was united because of that book "Fire and fury" in which Bannon raises questions about the trump tower meeting with the Russians and questions about the financial dealings of the president's son, don junior, son-in-law Jared Kushner and former campaign chair Paul manafort. A source familiar with the case telling ABC news that Bannon will cooperate with the special counsel and answer questions with no restrictions from the white house. But for Bannon as far as congressional investigators, not so fast. Last night Bannon left capitol hill after more than ten hours of testifying before the house intelligence committee, apparently raising the specter of executive privilege and refusing to answer many questions. The scope of had assertion of privilege, if that's what it is, is breathtaking. This was effectively a gag order by the white house. Reporter: But the white house had concerns about the scope of the committee's questions and wanted them to be better defined. No one has encouraged him to be anything but transparent but there is a process of what that looks like. Reporter: Bannon's attorney William Burke said in a statement to ABC news last night executive privilege belongs to the president of the united States. It's not Mr. Bannon's right to waive it. Robin, expect a fight. The committee issued two subpoenas to force Bannon to testify and provide documents. There will be a fight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.