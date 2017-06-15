Transcript for Congressman in critical condition after baseball practice shooting

New developments overnight. What we know, the gunman has been identified as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson from Illinois. He was shot and killed by police. And authorities are now poring over his social media accounts filled with posts attacking president trump and Republicans including congressman Steve Scalise. Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana is one of six people injured in Wednesday's ambush. He remains in critical condition. Last night as we told you president trump and the first lady visited Scalise at the hospital. The president tweeted that Scalise is very tough, is in very tough shape but he is a real fighter. He is that. We have team coverage this morning. Amy on the scene in Alexandria, Virginia, with new details about those terrifying moments on the field. Good morning, Amy. Reporter: George, good morning to you. You know, it was almost this exact time of day yesterday when in a matter of moments this field here behind me went from a group of congressmen who were gearing up practicing for their big game tonight to an unthinkable, horrifying scene. Shots ringing out on what was a quiet morning at the ball field. The team practicing early. At least 20 Republican congressmen preparing for their annual charity baseball game against the Democrats. I thought was a construction site dropping a very large piece of metal and then the neck thing I heard was run, he's got a gun. Reporter: The lone gunman sending a bullet into the left hip of Louisiana congressman and Republican house majority whip, Steve Scalise. The bullet crossing Scalise's pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs and causing severe bleeding. The congressman undergoing surgery immediately. This morning, he is in critical condition and will need additional operations. Shots being fired and there are people running, possibly victims involved. Reporter: The gunman, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson beginning his rampage behind a fence between home plate and the third base dugout. Scalise shot while playing second base, team members taking cover in the first base dugout. I poked my head up behind the fence but still had a line of fire into the dugout. Reporter: You saw him right before he took that initial first shot. I imagine I saw him just before he shot Scalise, but I had turned by that point because I heard get in the dugout. Reporter: Marty lavor, a photographer watched it all unfold. At what point did you realize someone is shooting at us? I saw Scalise on the ground but I heard it. A weapon that goes, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang. Get down. Reporter: Scalise's security detail quickly jumping in. Exchanging fire with the shooter. We got one in custody. We need medics, total of five down. Reporter: By 7:14 the gunman is dead and the scene scattered with abandoned equipment and left bullet ridden. At least one shattering the window of this nearby Yahoo! Sitting ducks. I mean, we had no -- we had nothing to fight back with but bats. Reporter: The team's manager Joe Barton was at practice with his two sons including 10-year-old jack. He had 25 dads, everybody out there was looking out for him. Reporter: The gunman shooting four people with two others hurt with secondary injuries including the two capitol police officers now hailed as heroes. Without them there, this would have been a massacre of major proportions of innocent men, women and children at a park that's peaceful at 6:30 in the morning. Reporter: Capitol hill photographer Marty lavor told us how grateful he was for those brave police officers on the feel protecting the lives of all the men out here but he stressed to us he isn't just grateful for what they did yesterday but what they do every single day, putting their lives on the line for others.

