morning to you, time now for "Pop news" and you know@ we loved Connie Britton in "Friday night lights," "Nashville." Happy to tell you she is back teaming up with Ryan Murphy if I who has had quite a role by the way on "The people V. O.J. Simpson" and "Feud" on FX. Starring in "911" different from when she was in "American horror story." It will explore the high-pressure world of police, paramedics. Angela Bassett and Peter Krause will so Dhar with her helmed by Ryan Murphy if I. Sounds pretty darned good. I spent a lot of time with her in Nashville for the show. She -- so happy for her. You, by the way, were so fantastic in your acting on "Nashville." Rerecurring role. Recurring role for Roberts. Also in "Pop news" could be billionaire versus billionaire in the 2020 election. Dallas mavericks owner and "Shark tank" star mark Cuban is actively considering a run for president. On a podcast called "Viewpoint" he is considering but not ready to commit. The owner of the mavericks, as I said, he says he is a problem solver but one he may not be able to solve. His wife. That may be his first campaign stop and could be his last if she doesn't get on board. Right now he's putting the odds at only 10%. Cuban as you may know, he was very vocal and supported Hillary Clinton in the last election and also very vocal in his opposition of president trump to be continued on that one. Did you hear about Michelle Obama -- His wife only 10 so he's not doing it. He is a very convincing guy. Every married man understands. The first time I wrote it I said behind every man is an even greater woman so I do agree he has a big hurdle to overcome. Then finally in "Pop news" this morning, life is pretty darned good for current "Jeopardy" champ Austin Rogers with his mop of brown kurs and full beard, he is a hoot. The bartender from New York City is on a major winning streak thanks to is encycloperform edia-like knowledge. He asked who is Nelson Mandela. Did you bet big? Yeah. $34,000 gives you $69,000 now and you're over a quarter million, and you play again. Yeah. He should be dancing. Did you see? He should be dancing. Six straight wins in a row and he keeps on going on "Jeopardy" until he loses, to be continued tonight. That looks like a single man

