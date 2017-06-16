{"id":48081106,"title":"Consumer Reports says liquid laundry detergent packets pose risk for people with dementia","duration":"0:19","description":"The nonprofit organization reported the liquid laundry detergent packets may pose a \"lethal risk\" for adults with dementia, who may mistake them for food.","url":"/GMA/video/consumer-reports-liquid-laundry-detergent-packets-pose-risk-48081106","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}