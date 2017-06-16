Consumer Reports says liquid laundry detergent packets pose risk for people with dementia

The nonprofit organization reported the liquid laundry detergent packets may pose a "lethal risk" for adults with dementia, who may mistake them for food.
0:19 | 06/16/17

Comments
