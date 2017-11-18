Transcript for 2 cop killers on the loose in 2 separate states

We'll move now to a pair of stories developing overnight. Two cop killers are on the loose in two separate states and there are manhunts under way right now to find them. One of those police officers was killed overnight in Pittsburgh and ABC's Eva pilgrim is right here in studio with this for the latest. Good morning to you. Good morning. Troubling case and both cases authorities are searching for details about the shooters, who they are, where they went and those cities vowing to bring justice. Male patient with a gunshot wound. Officer down. A massive manhunt on for two cop killers in two different states. Overnight rookie officer Bryan Shaw shot and killed outside of Pittsburgh when a routine traffic stop turned into a deadly foot chase. I'm asking anybody with any information, please, please give us a call. We need to find the person that did this. Reporter: 25-year-old Shaw only with the police department since June. In Baltimore Friday police and federal agents out in force going door to door looking for the gunman who killed a city homicide detective.@ My best hunch is that more than one or two people know or conspiracy where the killer is and we're asking them to pick up the phone. Authorities say 43-year-old detective Sean suiter investigating a murder this past August was following up on a case with his partner around 4: In the afternoon Wednesday when he confronted the man who was acting suspiciously. That man shooting him in the head potentially with his own gun before taking off. The suspect may have been wounded and we're obviously searching emergency rooms and doctors' offices. The reward in Baltimore growing standing at $215,000 for information leading to the suspect and the city saying they know money can be a motivator to some people so hoping someone will see this reward and give them the clue they need to bring this man into custody going now into day four of this manhunt so really do need people to come forward. Scary and infuriating.

