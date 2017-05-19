Counting down the days to Pippa Middleton's wedding

More
ABC News' Lama Hasan brings the latest on Pippa Middleton's wedding, which is scheduled for this weekend.
3:11 | 05/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Counting down the days to Pippa Middleton's wedding

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47501802,"title":"Counting down the days to Pippa Middleton's wedding","duration":"3:11","description":"ABC News' Lama Hasan brings the latest on Pippa Middleton's wedding, which is scheduled for this weekend. ","url":"/GMA/video/counting-days-pippa-middletons-wedding-47501802","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.