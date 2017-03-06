Transcript for Country superstar Brad Paisley surprises Illinois high school graduates

Okay, time for "Pop news." But before we get no that we have to vindicate Paula Faris. We questioned her stats about the first time three -- Same two teams play three years in a row. Talk about the Celtics and laker, they played three times in the '80s but they were not all consecutive so there you did. Close. Still historic. I'm not saying anything. I love you all. Paula. Big man to admit he's wrong. Thank you, I appreciate it. You are a big man. My kind of man. I thought I was the one. Anyway, what's popping. On to music. Brad paisley giving some high school grads the surprise of their lives with a personal welcome to the future. The students at bering ton high school entered a video contest asking senior what is they'll miss most about high cool and paisley's performance was the prize. The students didn't know they won until he stepped on to stage and gave them quite a performance. ??? Spring break on a foldout couch last time everything ??? ??? little Jimmy on the opry stage ??? That would make my graduation. He gave them words of wisdom to make memories and change the world then asked if he could have a tassel for his cowboy hat. You're a paisley fan. I like good music. The time he would take time to come and inspire high school students, rock on, buddy. The who's who of Hollywood known for their glam squads but drew barrymore is proving all she needs is mascara and her reflection. Sharing pictures of her and commute beauty for all of us girls on the go founder of her flower beauty brand and previously told "Vogue" she doesn't have a lot of spare time to get ready so whatever you got to do, you know, use your cell phone as your reflection. They actually discourage that on the subway. They discourage combing your hair or putting on makeup. It's forbidden. It's discouraged. Like eating too. You got to make it happen. The foo fighters are back with "Run" set during a nursing home gig. Take a look. Yeah. ??? We run ??? I'm looking at the faces of everybody on the desk. Dave grohl hen his bandmates turning that into a rock 'N' roll, mosh pit. I didn't like the video. It's number one but I just -- I can't feel it. It's disturbing to see the eld elderly attack their nurse. Breaking all sorts of records. Yeah, seriously. "Run." Shazam is predicting the songs of summer using early signs of growth potential and the music charts to spot

