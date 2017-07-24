Couple ditches wedding cake for cake pinata

When Karen Chan and Clayton Lee wed on May 13 in Palm Springs, California, they ditched the traditional wedding cake. Instead, the two had a wedding cake piÃ?Â±ata that's wowing the internet.
0:41 | 07/24/17

