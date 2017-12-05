Transcript for Couple loses nearly 600 collective pounds for their wedding

And now to that up credible weight loss journey. A couple losing nearly 600 pounds together. And tomorrow, they're walking down the aisle together. Take a look at their story. Ask these two the secret to love, they'll tell you, a couple that trains together, stays together. I often thought before I met Ronnie, what am I going to do? I hope I meet someone that lived healthy, too. Otherwise, I could go back wards. Reporter: Ronnie Brower and Andrea Masella are getting married Saturday. They were not always a vision of happiness. Four years ago, Ron any over 675 pounds. They told me, if you don't do something, you're going to die before you're 30. Reporter: Taking charge of his health, he started to work out at his local gym. He met Andrea. She was trying to slim down from 250 pounds. Her working out and living the same lifestyle as me definitely attracted me to her. I loved that he took care of himself. Reporter: Experts say finding a bud zi who wants to lose weight keeps you on track. Together they lost nearly 600 pounds. Incredible story. I'm joined by Dr. Jennifer Ashton. Welcome. Thank you. You're board certified in obesity medicine. They look great. They've kept this weight off for two years. What do we know about extreme weight loss? Good news, bad news. It's possible. The bad news is, in the obesity med sip literature, the data shows that at the two-year mark, about 85% of people have regained almost all or more that they've lost. It has nothing to do with the will power and commitment. It's about the metabolic factors. There are success stories inspect is a great reminder of that. When it comes to losing weight, somewhat the best strategy? In obesity medicine there's a pyramid approach. On the bottom, recommended for everyone. Food and fitness. Behavioral modification is key. In the middle, medications for weight loss for many. At the top for a few, surgery if necessary. You need to do whatever you need to do to take the weight off. It helps to do with somebody. Almost everything is better with partner. And you might end up married at tepid of it all.

