Transcript for Cracked iPhone screen help guide: How repair options stack up

We're back now with "Gma investigates." So many of us have faced the dreaded cracked phone screen. Cell phone repairs, are you ready for this, it's a $4 billion industry. So our Becky Worley is taking a crack at how to fix your phone without breaking the bank. Joining us now from walnut creek, California. Good morning, Becky. Good morning, robin. You want me to take five of these phones that cost over $600 and drop them to crack them and figure out the best way to fix the screen? You've got it. ??? we dropped five iPhones with no cracks on to concrete. Turning each into this. Ouch. All to answer the question what's the least expensive and fastest way to fix a screen and be sure it still works? The five ways we've identified take it to the maker, in this case the apple store, a Maliki osk. 20 minutes. Okay. Reporter: A mom and pop local fix-it store. It's so bad. Services that come to you even your home like icracked to fix your phone. You can repair that. You can repair it? Uh-huh. Finally a do it yourself kit. Let's start there. Even though it's the least expensive at $90. This was a bad idea. It does have all the parts you need, even tools. Good instructions for all 44 steps in okay, that is the microphone cord and it is ripped off the microphone. Basically I broke the phone. So to save roughly 30 bucks I just destroyed a nearly $600 phone. Now, let's look at price and speed for the other four options. The most expensive, mall kiss osk at $139 but the quickest at 22 minutes. Next the apple store, $129, it took 95 minutes with a genius bar appointment. The come to your house option, icracked, $119 and 38 minutes. Super convenient. And the mom and pop store, the least expensive at $105, it took 35 minutes. But what about the quality of the repairs? For that we bring in dang Frakes from the wirecutter. But he points out the phone icracked fixed -- Has a weird edge like the screen doesn't quite fit flush with the side. Reporter: The folks at icracked note phones that have been dropped often have dents and Dings ha can make the new screen a little irregular but they guarantee their work and say they'll fix it again for free. Our Maliki osk is another story. You hear a pop when you put pressure on it. We took the phone back to the mall and asked the technician to replace the glass again. The folks there told us they have a one month warranty but since pie screen hadn't yet popped out, they weren't obliged to fix it. Finally our apple store repair had one small issue. So, this is the home key. How would you cry this? Feels like it's oversensitive. It is acting double presses. Reporter: We took it back to apple. All right. Fixed. In the end it's hard to name a clear winner. Our mom and pop store was the lesion expensive and great quality but you might not get that at every local store so it's also important to consider companies like apple or icracked. This is so much more than repairing a piece of glass. There are connecters to the digitizers which register your typing and swiping or the connectors to the microphone or speaker. Someone like Jason here at necknopia what is done thousands of these repairs. Find someone well reviewed online and has a written guarantee of at least 30 days for their work. All right, Becky, fantastic information there. Thanks so much. You should see Amy. She leaned in the whole time taking notes. I have a cracked phone so thank you.

