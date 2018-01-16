Transcript for CVS takes a stand against digitally altered images

Back now with that big change coming to CVS. The drugstore chain has decided to stop air brushing their advertisements. Diane Macedo here to tell us why. Hey, Diane? We've all been there in the beauty aisle looking at this flawless skin and thinking why don't I look like that but the thing is even the models don't look like that and now CVS says those unrealistic images are unhealthy and it's time for them to go. This morning, CVS is announcing big changes coming to the beauty aisle. The pharmacy giant is banning retouching in all advertisements for its makeup products. Starting this year it will watermark imagery to let customers know a photo has not been digitally altered and aims to stop using those images by the end of 2020. CVS says we want our beauty aisle to be a place where our customers come to feel good while representing and celebrating the authenticity and diversity of the communities we serve. The move comes amid a greater push for transparency in the beauty and fashion industries. American eagle's aerie brand no longer retouches its models. Dove's real beauty campaign studied it and celebs have spoken out too. Kate winslet claimed it overly slimmed her thighs. Lourd G Lorde got annoyed and Keira knightley says one boosted her butt. In 2016 Meghan Trainor even pulled her music video from me too after her waist was digitally altered. They photoshopped the crap out of me and so sick of it. Took it out until they fix it. Reporter: The American medical association says retouching is bad for your health. As it's reeled to children and adolescents gives them an unrealistic expectation of what they might expect to look like when they grow up. They may be altered in other ways but won't change a model's shape, skin or eye color and CVS has nearly 10,000 stores across the country and that could have a big impact. And could hopefully catch on and become a con ts thing. They're already talking to other brands they do business with so they're hoping to get other brands as well. It's amazing you could do an entire video. That has to take a lot of work. Might just be pressing a button.

