-
Now Playing: 13 siblings held captive, some 'shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks': Officials
-
Now Playing: Edgar Ramirez discusses how he transformed into Gianni Versace live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Rick Springfield opens up about his battle with depression
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish to debut in Super Bowl commercial
-
Now Playing: CVS takes a stand against digitally altered images
-
Now Playing: Cranberries singer dead at 46
-
Now Playing: Nuclear preparedness training delayed to focus on flu epidemic
-
Now Playing: Trump faces more fallout from immigrant comments
-
Now Playing: Bannon expected to meet with House Intel Committee
-
Now Playing: Trump and lawmakers battle over Dreamer immigration deal
-
Now Playing: Parents charged in torture allegedly held 13 siblings 'captive': Officials
-
Now Playing: Midwest to Northeast slammed with snow and sleet
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Chris Hemsworth opens up about the 'onscreen chemistry' with his wife in '12 Strong'
-
Now Playing: 99-year-old Vikings super fan gets surprise tickets to Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Chris Hemsworth talks about brotherhood among soldiers depicted in '12 Strong'
-
Now Playing: Hulu to stream two George Clooney series, 'Catch 22' and 'ER'
-
Now Playing: Harlem Globetrotters donate coats to the Burlington coat drive
-
Now Playing: 5 high school students surprised with trips to Disney World on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: PrettyMuch performs 'No More' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5M after pay gap controversy