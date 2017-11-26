Cyber Monday shopping tips

More
Consumers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday on deals for travel, shoes, clothing beauty and electronics.
1:30 | 11/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cyber Monday shopping tips

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51388863,"title":"Cyber Monday shopping tips","duration":"1:30","description":"Consumers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday on deals for travel, shoes, clothing beauty and electronics.","url":"/GMA/video/cyber-monday-shopping-tips-51388863","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.