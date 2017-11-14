Dallas lawyer fired after argument with Uber driver

More
Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Jody Warner lost her job after her Uber driver recorded her making threatening comments.
2:29 | 11/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dallas lawyer fired after argument with Uber driver

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51134658,"title":"Dallas lawyer fired after argument with Uber driver","duration":"2:29","description":"Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Jody Warner lost her job after her Uber driver recorded her making threatening comments. ","url":"/GMA/video/dallas-lawyer-fired-argument-uber-driver-51134658","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.