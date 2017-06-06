Transcript for Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown talks new book

We are here now with former Dallas police chief and ABC contributor David brown who played such a huge role in bringing the country together after that tragic attack on police officers last summer in Dallas and now he has a new memoir out called and it is called "Called to rise." Welcome, chief bruin. Good morning. How are you. I'm fine. How are you? I'm doing great. You were a sophomore in college when you decided to go into law enforcement. What brought that on? So, I was a sophomore but then my senior year I'm about to graduate college and the crack cocaine epidemic hit my old neighbor, this is 1983. And I am so restless about wanting to do something to help my neighborhood after the disappointment of my father. I quit school and put in an application for the police department to get hired and my first beat was my old neighborhood. Really. Yes, yes. Why was your father disappointed? Well, he had negative experiences with the police. He was born in the 1940s and so he lived throughout the '60s and wanted me to help the family by graduating college, getting a decent job and getting into corporate America and I was very stubborn. I insisted on giving back to the community and my mother just looked at me and said you just be safe. Once you joined the police department you rose through the ranks pretty fast. What do you attribute your rise to. I had a passion for the community. I'm an inner city kid and I'm proud of where I come from and I always wanted to really show that the community was the most important thing and really the community policing aspects of it was something that as I rose through the ranks I was able to do on a more broader basis. You were a beacon of hope for the nation when you lost the officers in the sniper attack in Dallas and through this entire thing, there was so much of an uproar but you remained soy calm. How were you able to remain so calm in the middle of that big storm? I drew on my experiences and my faith to be able to communicate to five grieving families, encourage the cops to continue in this noble profession and speak as well to the community members because that's where I'm from and so there was no can conflict with expressing to protesters, put down a protest sign, put in an application because that's what I did and there's no conflict with me in holding officers accountable because as chief I held officers accountable to be sensitive to the community and it's a seamless navigation for me where it may be difficult for others but I have such a passion for the community it just works for me. One way you really helped the community, you were innovative in the fact you went and talked to the kids. You started when they were young. Why did you make that approach or take that approach. In sixth grade I was part of the busing desegregation and a young white kid invited me home to dinner named Mike shillenberg. Changed my wor view of race. Because the adults were all, you know, in conflict over integration and desegregation and sixth graders understood that our intimate authentic relationships with one another can overcome the challenges of race. I tell you what, thank you for coming in and discussing it. Thank you for writing this book. And it is "Called to rise." It hits book stores this

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.