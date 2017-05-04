Transcript for Daniel Craig reportedly now the front-runner to return as James Bond

Lots to get to. We'll start with the latest on James bond actor Daniel Craig otherwise known as 00. Did I say that? Thank you. After saying he would rather slash his wrists, I quote, than do another bond film word now that Craig is once again the front-runner to reprise the role for a fifth time. Page 6 is reporting that the actor is reportedly back on board after producer Barbara broccoli of the 007 franchise gave him a role of othello in an off Broadway production of the Shakespeare work and he was satisfied about not being typecast in the future and the other main contender Tom hid hiddleston fell out of grace. Shooting will begin as soon as Daniel signs on the dotted line. You know what they say, you only live twice. There was so much controversy when he first became bond because some people thought he was a little too rough for it but now I can't imagine him not being bond. He's great. Of course he'll be good. He has millions and millions of reasons why to come back. Also -- and he's also really -- that's right. He's so good at it too. Also in "Pop news" this morning, Beyonce's buzz goes beyond chart topping hits and award wins, queen bey also a social media mogul according to a new report about online presence. The grammy winner is the most valuable celebrity on all of social media. In fact, a single post from her brings over a million dollars worth of advertising, one post equals a million dollars in advertising. All that social significance and yet she's only the 22 most followed pernality online with 99 million followers, Selena Gomez has the most with 116 million fans but she's behind Beyonce when it comes to the worth of a single post. Moneyish.com is revealing the secret and that is posting quality over quantity. Ah. Okay. Makes sense. 116 million followers. Still not the most. How many times she posts something and we talk about it so she's very good at it and I'm sure has a terrific team behind her. I bring you treats and there is a great reason. Something that we need to do in our country, it is time for the annual Mac and cheese festival in all of Scotland and I wish all of America. Hey. And I met some Scottish ladies in the back earlier today. We thank you for your country's contribution to culinary deliciousness. When it Rome as they say or as in Glasgow we asked a fabulous restaurant in New York to help us get in the spirit. Every restaurant in the land is to submit their take on the best Mac and cheese and ticket holders get to try each and every one of them. Rating every bite from bad to gouda on a score card. Thank you. Thank you. And the eatery with the best meal is given a macaroni and cheese shaped trophy which I want to show our props department because nobody does a trophy like our props department. Are you watching carbs? What's going on? I can't eat in the morning. I'll be honest. It's 8:08 and you are scaring that down like it's breakfast. Amy's other secret. She's the biggest eater on the set. Which is proof positive that the metabolism. It's fuel. I work out to eat. I need my fuel. And that's "Pop news," everybody.

