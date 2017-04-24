Transcript for Dashcam shows 4-year-old girl fall from moving bus

Michael and I are beaming at the big board. We got a superstar with us, former nasa astronaut Mike Massimino here at the table. We're going to talk about your story in just a moment. First a heart-stopping moment caught on tape. Dashcam footage capturing a 4-year-old girl falling from a moving bus, tumbling onto a highway. An off duty firefighter rushed to rescue her. Gio Benitez joins us now. Thankfully we know that the little girl is home and recovering from her injuries. Just bring everybody up to speed on what happened here. Reporter: Hey, robin. We've got a shuttle bus just like the one in that incident. I want to show you that video again because it's unbelievable. You have that dashcam rolling there, and there you see that struck just opens up, that door just opens up, that little girl holding on tightly. She can't hold on tight enough. She falls off. That off-duty firefighter stops the car, rushes to her side there and holthds her until she regains consciousness, really just a hero in every sense of the word. Take a look at what he had to say. Once the adren gin and the shocked kicked in in her little body, she started kicking and screaming, you know, where is my mommy and things like that. Stuff like that is really heartbreaking. I have kids and, um, it's just tough, tough to see and hear. Geo, is it possible that a 4-year-old could open that door? Reporter: You know what, Michael? Investigators are looking into that right now. Here we have a shuttle bus just like it. We're going to open it up. You see lift to open, you just do that. So presumably a 4-year-old could do it but investigators are looking into that. Ford has not yet responded to our request for comment. She broke her jaw, had some surgery that's upcoming but she is going to make a full recovery. Great the firefighter was there. Scary situation. Glad she's going to be okay. Now to astronaut Peggy Whitson. She blasted her way into the history books overnight, the commander of the international space station breaking the American record for most time spent in space, 534 days. That's a long time. And president trump kt congratulated her this morning and we have former nasa astronaut Mike Massimino. Mike, 534 days -- A long time. A year and a half in a span of three missions. How big is this record, how big of an accomplishment? This is huge. I know Peggy a long time. We were astronaut classmates together 21 years ago. I think she's a great role model for all of us but particularly for women in the engineering and science field. She was the first woman to command the international space station. She did that back in 2008. She came back and became a boss, became the chief astronaut and had always been a military test pilot man who had done that job. She became the first woman to be our chief and now she has more time in space than any other American. A great accomplishment. And I love how she's so increw sieve saying it's a great moment for women but for all of us. For everybody. For everybody. You have spent a lot of time in space, maybe not quite that much. No, not that long. You know mentally and physically, what does that do? We found a couple things that are important. One is that it's important to keep connected with the Earth. So you can Skype with your family, you can call. If you have get a phone call from Houston and you don't recognize the number, take it because it might be the international space station. I got tricked a couple times. See the Houston number, pick it up because your friends can call you from the international space station. Physically you can go through a lot of changes, bone loss, muscle loss. You have to exercise. Two-hour exercise period six days a week on the international space station. Run a treadmill and also resistance exercise. You can pick up 600 pounds and not even know it in space. We have resistance exercise with springs and bands so you don't get that muscle and bone loss. Gosh. The Russian athlete who has the record, 879 days, he's retired now. Do you think Dr. Whitson has a chance to break that? She's going to get closer. If she flies again maybe she will. The Russians have a few -- smaller group of cosmonauts and they fly them over and over again. Americans have a lot of astronauts, don't get to fly as much. But records are meant to be broken even in space. You still got the fire in your eyes. I'm very happy for Peggy. Thanks for covering the story. It's a great story. Wonderful having you here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.