Transcript for David Cay Johnston discusses leaked Trump tax documents

Joined now by the man at the center of the Stor David cay Johnston. Congratulations, you broke it on D.C. Report.org and covered his taxes four years and open the mail, find these pages from 2005. But do you really think he could have lked them toyou. Donald has a long history of leaking things about himself. Sometimes -- He doesn't like you, though. No and I think it's in the realm of possibility. No evidence. No. No, it's a possibility. Or someone at his direction but the venom and anger and falsehoods in the white house statementuggest that, no,e's probably not the source of this. There is on that page two of the document that it says client copy. Yes. Who does that tell you. That tells me this is somebody who either worked at the accounting firm or had connections to it or this copy was turned over to someone in a regulatory proceeding in litigation in a financial statement and why not the whole return?well, somebody wand to photocopy something the won't take a thousand pages to the feet co-copier. The envelope had the return address of trump tower. Any return address on your envelope? No, and that's the one I suect Donald did leak those last summer or last fall -- Didn't make him look good. In Donald's mind it would. He is an unusual character as to what he thinks makes him look good. There was a lot of speculation that he could have avdedayg any federal income taxes for up to 18 years. This clearly shows that he paid miionsntaxes, alsoad a lot ofmoney. It does, it shows he was very successful and it also implies that head an average income of $81.5 million in the previous ten years because he bought though tax shelter. When he didn't payack over $900 million in loans to the banks, the banks wrote that off. He bought a tax shelter thatet him deduct the same amount. Big question now, you just got two pages from 2005. What doesn't this show? Well,t doesn't tell us who trump is beholden to. I mean we know for example that he owes money to Deutsche Bank which is deeplynvolved in money launderin for the Russians. He owes money to the communist bankn China, the banof China which is also the largest tenant in trump tower. A U.S. President in hock to a bank I China and don't know who he's getting his revenue from or who his partners are or whoe's done busin with in foreign countries and that could have major national security implications. [ Do now know this audit excuse that the president said is no real reason not to release. Nonsense. Nd now we've seen 1995 and 2005. These 2005 returns certainly not scandalous in any way from what we know of what was released so what is it he trying to hide? You've covered him for a long time. I don't think he wants us to know all the people he's done business with both those he's beholden to and those he receives income from. What's important, George in here, one of the key elements of Donald Trump's tax plan is getting rid of the alternative minimum tax. You and I and everybody else prosperous is on the alternative minimum tax. If that hadn't existed, Donald Trump would have paid a tax rate on his $153 million lower than the average paid by the poorest half of Americans. So, you're saying based on this 2005 tax return Donald Trump proposal now would give a big benefit to Donald Trump. An enormous benefit to him and if you put that across a lot of people, it would have also caused serious problems for us in doing all of the things government needs to do. I think this will spring more leaks? I hope so. David cay Johnston, thanks very much. Now the president has weighed in on Twitter and says does anybody really believe that a reporter who nobody ever heard of went to his mailbox and found my tax returns @ nbcnews. Let's talk about the legal implications. The white house is saying this

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.