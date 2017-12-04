Transcript for David Letterman's mother passes away at 95

So, you've teased us already. "Pop news" now. I do. I have that, yes. I begin with a little sad news, though. About a really a television icon. This morning we say good-bye to the beloved face of late night TV David Letterman's mom. Remember Dorothy? She was such a wonderful fixture on that show. She passed away Tuesday at the age of 95. Dorothy was such a familiar face to Letterman's viewers making regular appearances on mother's day and Thanksgiving, occasionally helping with the top ten lists. Doing such a great show and acted as "The late night show" correspondent at three olympics and published "Home cooking with Dave's mom." This morning we send our love to Dave Letterman and his family. They were so great if she had a beautiful smile and she will be missed. She will. Also in -- He shared her with us. Agreed. She became part of our family as a result. Also this morning in "Pop news," well, it's all about the '90s. The comebacks are in. "Friends" will be there from the small screen to the stage now. The long-running sitcom is being turned into an offbroadway musical opening this fall in new York City. Thank you. With songs created from famous episodes like how can we afford this place. Will they or won't they and, oh, my god, it's Janice. That's great. One of the classics. Oh, my god. And if that's not enough to satisfy your '90s sitcom craving the reboot of "Will & grace" back on in a big way. NBC has increased its order of episodes all four of the original stars will be back, Debra messing, Eric Mccormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally. The reunion starts this fall.

