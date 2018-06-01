Transcript for David Letterman's new Netflix talk show will feature former President Barack Obama as the first guest

Yesterday Adrienne Bankert was on an icebreaker going down which river. The Hudson river. Now doing "Pop news." We do it all. Versatility. We do it all here at ABC news, David Letterman and new talk show starting with heavy star power. No, not Dan Harris, but close, the show on Netflix is called my guest needs no introduction. I turned him down. He wanted to talk about your book, though. The big names David Letterman is getting is proving that point. Episodes released each month starting January 12th. First chat with former president Barack Obama. Obama's first talk show host since leaving office. George Clooney, Tina fey and Howard Stern are others. He will interview Jay-Z as well. Quite the eclectic mix. We miss him. I think he misses being out there on TV. He'll be on Netflix. Perfect time to curl up on the coup and do some binge-watching. One survey is out that talks about the most bingeable. Tops, "Game of thrones." Of course. We just learned HBO's epic fantasy series won't be out with its episodes for the final series until 2019. What? Insane. Number two on the list, yeah, "Breaking bad." A lot of folks love "Breaking bad," 2008 to 2013 and number three, "Downton abbey." You like it. I like it. "Game of thrones" is so intense, I can't do two or three at a time. Until 2019. I like "Downton abbey" but I didn't think it was in your wheelhouse. No, I just don't know. "Breaking bad" kind of guy. Marciano. Lady gaga is giving us a million reasons to call her fearless, applause, please, leaving us all speechless with her zip-lining style upside down through the trees on Instagram with her agent boyfriend rumored fiancee Christian carreino. He captioned simply a warm-up. Who can forget that super bowl appearance. There it is. "Gma" has our own St. George account. Follow it. Speaking of commercial, here's one for target. Kak tar-jay. A lot smile when they go into the store. What about doggies. Check out zira, I'll go with zira, total target glee. The owner posting my dog went to target and look how happy she is. Looks like -- yeah, like a -- Like a mad dog. Look at those eyes. Well, no, look at how creep I pi. Look at the resemblance to - The target dog. I don't see much of a resemblance. One of the eyes is dark like a bull's-eye around it. Kind of like red around it. Both dogs. Definitely both cute. They're both dogs. Another tip to go shopping, I guess. Stay inside. And watch "Downton abbey". We learned so much. Rob likes "Downton abbey." Who knew? Rhondella: Good morning, I am

