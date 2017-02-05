Transcript for 1 dead, 3 injured in University of Texas stabbing

We move on to that deadly stabbing at the university of Texas. One student killed. Three injured. Austin police have arrested the attacker and they're now trying to determine a motive and kayna Whitworth on the scene in Austin with the latest. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: George, good morning. Police do not have a motive and say the attacks were random seemingly and happened behind me. The building is the school gymnasium and a lot were in line at that food truck that is currently behind crime scene tape. Now, police say the suspect was eerily calm as he walked around campus stabbing fellow students. Three patients have been stabbed. One in the neck. UTPD is pursuing the smurf at this time. Reporter: The first call coming in at 1:49 in the afternoon. Officers arriving on scene just two minutes later. Everyone was yelling he's here, he's here and just running away. Reporter: University of Texas police quickly locating the suspect. 21-year-old kendrex white, a student who was charged with driving while intoxicated just last month. Let me see your other hand. Put it straight out in front of you. Do not move or you will be tased. University police say white was calmly walking around the busy campus with a large hunting knife stabbing four people within a blo seemingly at random. If I had been facing the other way, had my back to that guy, it could have been me that he targeted. Reporter: Police say all of the victims were male students in their early 20s. One person killed. Three others rushed to the hospital. School officials attempting to calm student fears. They are going to actively investigate this and do everything we can to continue to work on making campus safety a top priority. Reporter: But the university being criticized this morning. Students saying nearly 30 minutes had passed before they were alerted of a threat on campus. I wanted more information. I wanted to know if I was in danger. So, I was just -- I was so scared. Reporter: Now, the university president saying overnight that he understands the students' frustration and he is committed to faster notifications in the future. Also, two students were released from the hospital late last night and classes will resume on campus here today.

