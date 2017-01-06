One dead, several injured in Wisconsin milling plant explosion

Two others were missing in an explosion and subsequent fire at a corn milling plant, emergency officials said.
1:15 | 06/01/17

Now to that breaking news. An explosion rocking a plant in Wisconsin overnight. Emergency crews on the scene searching for survivors. ABC's Diane Macedo has the story. There has been a report of a large explosion at Didion milling, a large explosion, a large fire, a lot of smoke. Reporter: This morning at least one dead, two missing and multiple people severely burned after a massive explosion and fire leveled this Wisconsin corn milling plant. I called my co-worker and they were just trapped inside. Reporter: Local officials tell ABC news several employees were inside the Didion corn milling plant when it collapsed after a loud blast at 11:00 P.M. Wednesday night. Three or four-story building that no longer exists. Multiple med flight with patients with injuries. Reporter: It processes corn and corn by-products right across the treat from an ethanol plant that was unharmed. It was so powerful it caused part of the complex to collapse and knocked out power to the entire town and another surround community. The whole village is dark. The sheriff said 16 people were in that plant at the time. This still an active scene with agencies like the Salvation Army and red cross. All hands on deck. We turn to dramatic new images showing those terrifying

