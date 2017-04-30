Transcript for Deadly twisters slam Texas

A powerful and deadly storm barrelling through the central part of the the country. Three tornadoes confirmed. At lest one of them through eastern Texas. We have cell phone video here on a twister crossing the he outside Eustace, Texas. Deadly flash floot flooding in places like Arkansas and Missouri. At least two children swept away. The rivers are rising. Threatening even more damage. And there's a real threat of more veer weather this morning. Millions of Americans in the danger stone right now. We have team coverage. We kick off with rob at the weather wall. Good morning to you. Good morning. A huge storm with devastating impact across a large chunk of the country. Flood watches and warnings. The suburbs of Little Rock under a flash flood emergency in much of that state including Louisiana and parts of Mississippi under a tornado watch. These are the storm reports yesterday. A lot of hail and straight-line wind. The rainfall did serious danger throughout the day. Widespread reports of six to eight inches of rain. The explosion of storms here in the last 36 hours. Especially east of also the. That's where we had tornadoes late in the day. A deadly impact across Lee counties. We have that threat moving toward the east today. We'll talk more about that in a few minutes. Rob we'll check in with you in a little bit. We're covering the destruction of at least three twisters in Texas. One of them landing in Canton. That's where we find Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: This SUV was tumbled. Mud-caked and left upside down by those intense winds. It ripped the bark of the trees. This other vike was picked up and thrown into that tree right there. This is just a glimpse of the damage that was left behind. There's a tornado crossing the road right if front of us. Reporter: Overnight, at least five people killed as massive tornadoes tore through Texas. Oh, my gosh. There is stuff in the air. Reporter: The national weather service confirming three violent twisters ripping through multiple counties east of Dallas, destroying homes. This is ridiculous. That is from the the pool. Reporter: Tree branches snaking through overturned cars. Nearly 50 people left injured. Today, we're in the process of search and recovery at this very moment. Reporter: Here, you see the tornado tearing along I-20, smashing up to 40 cars on the interstate. Gutting this dodge car dealership. Erin Stevenson pulled off the road into the dodge parking lot just in time. I heard things thudded against the side of the car. It went over us. I heard the ceiling fall down. The roof fall through. And then the noise of the train they always tell you about. It's actually true. Reporter: And this woman driving out to see the damage. Her son used to work here. I'm just devastated. What could have happen to all these people that took care of us. My son could have been there. Reporter: The ferocious tornado kauszing extensive damage. Leaving nearly 40,000 customers without power. A terrifying moment, the twister hitting minutes before prom was set to fwip in one school district. The dance canceled as sirens blared. The Venn you destroyed. The students, believed to be safe. It's easy to see why this entire county has been declared a disaster. Authorities say they expect to find more victims when the sun comes up. Dan, Paula? A tough day in east Texas, Marci, thank you.

