Transcript for Deals and steals: Bargains on beauty and bling must-haves

these bargains start at, what, Tory, 6 bucks. Yeah, really good, right? This poor, beautiful woman has been sitting with her hands up. Poor, beautiful woman in heaven. Getting a shoulder massage. Hand treatment. She's -- Your hands are warm. That's because warm paraffin wax treatment is what she's got. Gloria, our happy, right? I promise she's been loving it so you pop this in the microwave for two minutes and put it on your hand for 15 minutes. We have 9 glo gloves for hand, boots for feet and 15 minutes and your skin just feels totally rejuvenated. Give me five. That's what's going to happen for Gloria. Either set depending on what you choose, $33 slashed in half, 16.50 and free shipping. Can't beat that. Alana has this. So Smith and colt, gorgeous collection. You were just admiring the packaging. Beautiful. But once you fall in love with the packaging it's the formulas that kind of keep you coming back for more. Deep pigmented eye shadows, little palettes, there's blush and bronzer set, all their lip products are fabulous. The polishes, the nail polishes. I love the colors. It's a great shiny, shooter coat which is beautiful. Important. You can't go wrong with anything. Alana has been giving me a thumbs up all morning. Yeah, she's been picking and choosing and having a lot of fun with this. Depending on what you choose from this assortment. Each of the pieces range from 18 to 44. All slashed in half, $9 to $22. Really good deals. All of these products are phenomenal based with 100% coconut oil. Organic coconut oil. Smells so delicious. That is incredible. Look at that grow on her skin. Yeah. That's the coconut body glow. You know this. They've got their coconut melt is the hero product. This is -- he call this the mother of all multitankers. It does everything, Brooke puts a little in her hair to replenish moisture. You can put it on elbows That's the secret. Yes. Every product from them phenomenal ranging from $12 to $44. Everything slashed in half, 6 to $22. Really fabulous. This is it. Okay. Tory, you're on fire. Now I'm switching over to the bling. Swiching over over to the bling. Amelia rose, brand-new collection from Amelia. All of these pieces have her beaded signature piece, the bangles, the ring. Ah. There we go. Yes, Michael. We'll get it sized later, baby. Beautiful. Did you choose a moonstone. That was just a joke, guys. Don't do that. It was a joke? She needs to help me pick it out. Earrings, ring, bangles. Big assortment from Amelia rose, 68 to $98. Everything slashed by at least 60% so 29 to 39. The earrings are super cheap. So gorgeous. Here is something you could give to Lara. If you were choosing one of these -- I can't give her a ring. No, let her spin it around. This is a flip collection. You want me to read that. We have it on screen. When you flip it around, it says you are my sunshine. A sunshine on one side. Take it away here. Don't worry about that. Woo's put it on her later. Because, look, look at the gorgeous box it comes in. Gorgeous pouch. Six different phrases that you can choose from. We chose you are my sunshine. Everybody is panicking like I'm not going to get this right. I'm going to get it right, people. Normally 68 to $78 depending on what you choose. Slashed in half, 39 to $34. That's beautiful. Jimmy crystal. This is a swarovski collect. You cannot go wrong. Look at the bling. Mesh bracelets easy on and off with magnetic closure. This you would have an easy time with. Oh, boy. My lucky day. So much bling and fabulousness from Jimmy crystal, New York. All of the mes are terrific. You can wear them alone or mix and match. Normally 48 to 73. Everything slashed by 64 to 65%. She lucked out. She lucked out. You're phenomenal. As always thank you and thank you to@ our model, Lara Spencer. Thank you. Everybody is going home with a home from glove treat and we partnered with all of these companies. You can get all the details on our website. Make sure you do that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.