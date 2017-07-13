Transcript for Deals and steals: Summer beauty bargains

I love you. I know you are very excited about one of those deals, the last deal. I don't know which one. We might or might not see you on but we'll hold off until we start with dry bar. So dry bar is really sort of like known for the best blow-outs. That is their signature. And they have created an incredible to go kit. So this is all of your travel essentials, the little baby buttercup travel air dryer. The baby brush. The clips. These two products are pretty amazing, in fact, Petula used one, the detox dry shampoo, because it helps to ee little that a little bit of the oil and revive hair so you can allow your blow-out to last longer and that's what -- That's key to making the dollar go -- you like the dryer. Yea. So jovanna didn't know she was coming to times square to get her hair done and neither did Anna but she's getting hers done too so this can be yours. Really fab from dry bar, normally at $135 slashed in half $6.50 plus free shipping. But you're going to have to pay extra for Petula and Deanna. They look gorgeous. Great. So ghost mile makes really fabulous products. Oh. Two different. One is the whitening men -- Like under eye concealer. Except it's white. Won't do much for under eyes but will whiten teeth and this is one of their new products. Carry it in your purse so when drinking coffee or wine and don't want them to stay on your teeth, amp aules. Brush it on, super easy and prevents staining from coffee and wine. Same with mar that ra sauce. I read up on this in if you say it works with marinara sauce I'm good with that. The two pieces, big 14 pieces in here, the two things you're getting normally 33, slashed in half, $16.50 for the set. And they last. Sonicclear petite. I'm loving this. You love this. I know. So this does three speeds. Ex-foal indicator. An exfoliator. Comes in pink. There are 11 different colors. I wanted pink. The pink that's not shown is a rose gold so we've got that that you'll find online this. Is our best deal ever. Let me clarify. This is for dudes too. You don't exfoliate enough. Everyone needs one but to one has to know. It works -- it's waterproof so shower, bath. You can use it -- you're going to be safe. Normally $89 slashed by 56%, $39. Oh, great deal, Tory. Really great deal. Skin care, for 28 years Murad has had an incredibly loyal following with all kinds of patented skin care solutions for just a variety of problems. One of their signature products is the rapid age spot pigment lightening serum. For anyone who has sun spot, age spots -- Which we all have. Sometimes you want it to go away, all of these products treat sort of different areas of skin concerns so you'll go online and see there's more than 14 options. Normally range from 26 to $75, everything is slashed in half, 13 to 17.50 -- 37.50 and free shipping from Murad. Free shipping. Okay. You had me at free shiping. Butter London, gio told us he bought his sister it for Christmas. This is Pantone. Which is all about kind of the essence of natural beauty. Always have the best color. Lips, tip, a big assortment. Single and set, normally 10 to -- lys and tips. Lips and tips. 60% off 4 to $11.60 and then finally, you get to show it off. Tatly. Makes unbelievable tattoos. So cute. All artist designed started by a mom. Fda compliant. Loud and proud. You got your butterflies over here. A variety of packs to choose from. Depending on the pieces you choose the packs range from $5 to $18 for the whole -- They usually break when you pull them off. These went on perfectly the first time and fast. $2.50 to $9 per set and big thumbs up from Tara. And they're everywhere. Everyone is going home with products from Murad and tattly.

